South and west of Laois now have the best Covid-19 containment record but progress being made in big towns too

Covid-19 march in the south and west of Laois has been half in the past two weeks and also improved on the opposite side of the county but the progress has slowed around Portlaoise.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown published on May 13 on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub covers the 14 days from April 27 to May 10.

There were just 13 new cases in Portlaoise during these two weeks - down from 14 new cases in Portlaoise in the previous fortnight examined to May 3.

The new cases mean the latest incidence has fallen to 40.9 per 100,000 population down from 44 per 100k previously.

The Portlaoise incidence remains well below the national 14-day incidence level recorded to May 10 of 128.1 per 100k. The national rate decreased in the most recent analysis.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill. It borders Kilkenny.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen show further improvement despite the fact that it has a big border with Kildare which has the worst incidence in Ireland.

There were just 12 new cases in the two weeks to May 10 down from 28 in the previous recording period. This means the incidence is down to 42.7 per 100k from 56.9 per 100k to May 3.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. Apart from the two big towns, it includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

The latest figures from the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA also show the most improvement. A total of nine tested in the past two weeks positive down from 17 up to May 3. The latest incidence has fallen to 36.3 per 100 k from 68.5 per 100 k.

The district is less populated than the others. With 24,807 people it includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois in the 14 days to May 10 show that there were 36 new Laois cases - down ten on the previous two weeks. The countywide incidence is 42.5 per 100 k down from 54.3. The daily average remains two new cases a day.

The latest published figures for Laois were published by NPHET up to midnight May 12 show little change. The incidence has fallen to 41.3 per 100 k due to 35 new cases in the previous two weeks. The five-day moving average is two new detections a day.

The national incidence to midnight of May 12 was 129.3 per 100 k due to 6,159 new cases in the previous 14 days. The daily average for new cases is 456 a day over five days