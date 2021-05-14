No school graduations or parties until after Leaving Cert exams advises HSE

While Laois has suppressed the Covid-19 virus down to just two new cases per day, schools here and across Ireland have been told not to hold large graduation ceremonies for sixth year students.

Leaving Cert students are advised not to celebrate until their exams are finished and parents are not to come to the school for ceremonies, the HSE has advised.

Dr Tony Holohan said that the precautions must be taken so students can sit leaving Cert exams.

"Many of us have fond memories of our time in school, particularly the traditional celebrations that mark the formal end of in-school learning like graduation ceremonies for sixth-year students. I am aware that this is an important time in the lives of young adults as they take a break from studying for an evening to celebrate with friends.

"Unfortunately, this year, it is not possible for events of this nature to take place. It is very important that all students preparing to sit state exams in June take the necessary precautions now to ensure you do not contract COVID-19, particularly in the last remaining days before the commencement of the Leaving Cert. Do not attend graduation ceremonies or events. Take this time to restrict your social contacts and continue to follow the public health advice."

Dr Abigail Collins is a Consultant in Public Health Medicine with the HSE.

"Schools have been advised that they should not have end of year graduation ceremonies for sixth year students in whole year groups or facilitate the attendance of parents or other family members either on the school premises or in any other locations.

"It is very important not to carry out any activities that may put sixth year students at risk of exposure to COVID-19. Schools are also asked to strongly encourage students to act responsibly and not to attend any social events or gatherings which greatly increase the risk of spreading COVID-19."

The update this Friday May 14 does not include county breakdown figures, but the Laois incidence rate yesterday was the lowest in Leinster, at 41.3 per 100,000 population. It is the sixth-lowest 14-day incidence of the virus in Ireland at present due to 35 new cases in the past two weeks. The national incidence is 129.3 per 100 k.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified today: 2 occurred in May, 1 occurred in February, 1 occurred in January.

There has been a total of 4,941 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 13 May, the HPSC has been notified of 425 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 254,870* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (*denotification of 5 confirmed cases).

Of the cases notified today:

202 are men and 223 are women, 78% are under 45 years of age, 4% are over 65 years of age and the median age is 29 years old.

The latest update on vaccines shows that as of last Tuesday May 11 there have been 1,922,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

1,408,105 people have received their first dose and 514,808 people have received their second dose.