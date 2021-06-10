Laois people wrongly given Covid vaccine appointments in Dublin and Waterford

An unknown number of Laois people were given appointments to Covid vaccination centres up to 100km away this week.

Laois people waiting on their vaccines received texts telling them to attend either UCD in Dublin or Waterford Institute of Technology.

The Health Service Executive was initially telling any callers to their helpline that the centre could not be changed once it was selected for a patient.

However appointment cancellations followed in subsequent texts sent out.

The Health Service Executive has now confirmed that the appointments were made in error.

"As a result of a scheduling error, people incorrectly received an appointment for the UCD, Dublin and Waterford Institute of Technology Vaccination Centres.

"When this issue was detected, a cancellation notice was issued to cancel these appointments. People can expect to receive an appointment for vaccination at a more local clinic in due course," a HSE spokesperson confirmed this Thursday, June 10.

They add that since April 20 last when the Vaccination Centre opened at the Midland Park Hotel, in Portlaoise, a total of 20,397 persons have been vaccinated.

Over the next four days over 2,300 more will be added to that total. On Friday at the centre they will perform 678 vaccinations, another 674 on Saturday and then on Monday 1,016.