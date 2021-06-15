HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid on flying visit to Midlands Covid-19 vaccination centre

HSE chief Paul Reid has played a flying visit to the Midlands where he witnessed first-hand the work being done to vaccinated local people against Covid-19.

Mr Reid met with staff at the Tullamore Court Hotel and met with some of those being vaccinated and vaccnation staff.

''I'm very pleased with what we saw here today, the process is moving really effectively,'' he said.

He said there is ''a great culture among the team, support staff and people who have volunteered"'.

Asked when the 30-year-olds can expect to be vaccinated, Mr Reid said there are still a significant number of people in the 40 to 49 year old group to get through.

''We want to speed up the remaining 50 plus and we expect to get clarity on that this week,'' he added.

A number of local pharmacies are not partaking in the vaccination programme and some have expressed disappointment that it's the Janssen (Johnson &Johnson) vaccine that is only being made available to them. This vaccine is suitable for the 50-year-old cohort who are already being vaccinated at centres such as the one in Tullamore.

Paul Reid urged those aged 50 or over who haven't been vaccinated to come forward.

''We do see a role for the pharmacies in the future vaccination programmes that would include the use of the mRNA vaccines, both Moderna and Pfizer. As you know we most likely will have booster vaccines we don't have a time frame for those. GPs and pharmacists will be a key part of the strategic future. But for now, we are happy to have pharmacists on board. But primarily our production system has been GPs and vaccination centres to date," he said.