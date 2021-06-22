Possible Delta Covid-19 Midlands cluster linked to party

A house or riverside party may be source a Midlands cluster of the Delta variant of Covid-19 which first originated in India.

The Department of Public Health in the Midlands confirmed that is investigating cases of Covid-19 in the Athlone area in the vicinity of the River Shannon that may be the Delta variant but are not yet confirmed by Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).

It issued a statement on why this is important.

"The importance of this is that the Delta variant is very transmissible and those who are not fully vaccinated may be at risk of infection. Those who are particularly vulnerable need to continue to protect themselves against Covid-19 until they have been fully vaccinated.

"These cases are associated with socialising down by the river, on the west side, on Friday June 11th. It is not clear how transmission occurred. It may be that social distancing advice was not adhered to and there have been reports of house parties that night.

"We need to minimise the spread of Delta variant in Ireland until the majority of people, and especially those who are most at risk, are fully vaccinated," said the statment. MORE BELOW LINK.

The Public Health team say that if you were socialising in Athlone on the evening of Friday 11th of June, and you think you might have been exposed to Covid-19 please attend one of the HSE Covid-19 test centres.

You can book a test on https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/coronavirus/ testing/covid-19-walk-in-test- centres.html.

Alternatively, there will be a pop-up, walk-in testing centre in St. Aloysius School, Athlone, on Thursday 24th, Friday 25th and Saturday 26th of June from 10am to 4pm daily.

This will be open to children and adults. Please bring identification with you.

If you have symptoms, please contact your GP, do not go to work, restrict your movements, and arrange a Covid-19 test. Covid-19 symptoms can be as mild as a runny nose so please be very vigilant.