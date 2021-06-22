RODENT ALERT: Pest controllers warn about post-Covid lockdown surge

There has been a 35% increase in rat, mice and other rodent callouts between March and June 2021, when compared to the same period last year according to a leading pest control company.

Rentokil also believes that the closure of restaurants and a resulting decreased levels of food waste in towns and cities during lockdown has likely contributed to high callout levels, with rodents venturing further afield in search of food sources.

As restrictions are lifted and businesses begin to reopen, Rentokil says it is urging business owners to be on the lookout for signs of rodent infestations on their premises.

It adds that business premises that have lain vacant for a long time period as a result of Covid-19 restrictions may be serving as areas of shelter for rodents, as they provide protection from the elements and predators.

The company believes that rodents are the top pests that businesses need to be aware of when returning to work. It says rodents can cause significant damage to properties and assets. Rats and mice spend extended periods of time every day grinding down their teeth on surrounding objects, and as a result, they can chew through utility lines, electrical wires, support beams and other key infrastructure.

The firm says the presence of rodents in a business also poses a serious reputational risk, as well as a health risk due to the spread of diseases through their bodily fluids and excrement.

Richard Faulkner is Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil.

“As restrictions are lifted and businesses begin to gradually re-open, we would encourage owners and employees to be mindful of the presence of rodents on their premises. Rodents will likely have made homes in some of the buildings that lay vacant over the past few months, and as a result, we expect callout numbers to deal with the pests to remain at a high level.

"Signs to watch out for include rodent droppings, scratching noises, and footprints. If businesses believe they have a rodent problem, we would suggest utilising unmanned, digital solutions, prior to fully reopening,” he said.

Businesses are advised to explore unmanned, non-toxic pest control solutions.

The top five counties which accounted for rodent callouts are Dublin (which accounted for 25% of callouts), Cork (14%), Galway (10%), Tipperary (6%), and Meath (5%).