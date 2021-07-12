'Worrying' Covid-19 spike among teens and twenty somethings as Delta spreads

NPHET has issued a new warning about Covid-19 among teens and people in their twenties with Dr Tony Holohan issuing an appeal due to what he said is a "worrying" rise.

The Chief Medical officer issued an alert an an appeal in the latest National Public Health Emergency Team daily statement.

“We are currently experiencing a worrying increase in incidence in daily case numbers, particularly in the 16-29 age group. If you are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, you need to maintain a high degree of caution in your activities this summer. It is essential for you to avoid crowds, carefully manage your contacts, wear your mask, keep a safe distance from others and take the vaccine when it is offered," urged Dr Holohan.

The two week incidence of Covid-19 up to July 8 shows people aged 13 to 34 made up more than half of all of the 6,291 new cases in the previous 14 days.

Of the new cases, 22% were found in people aged 19-24 while the 25 to 34 year old age group made up 19% of new cases.

Nearly 12% of newly infected people were aged between 13 and 18. The figures show just over 1,000 children aged between 4 and 12 had been infected - this makes up more than 17% of new cases.

This means that nearly 40% of people catching the virus are children.

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported on Monday, July 12, 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the daily statement issued Dr Holohan said a new landmarks are about to be reached.

“Tomorrow (July 13) marks 500 days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ireland. We have come a long way together on this difficult journey and sacrificed much in our collective effort to limit the transmission of this disease.

“As we approach our 5 millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, we have great hope for our future. Our vaccination programme is working, the levels of protection in the community against the virus are increasing daily and those who are fully vaccinated should feel safe to increase their social contacts and to take advantage of new freedoms, while continuing to make positive public health choices in their daily routine.

“We have come so far, and I know it is hard to continue to adhere to the public health measures, but our continued individual effort is needed to minimise the risk of the Delta variant, a highly transmissible strain that poses a significant threat to the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated," he said.

As of 8am July 12, there were 64 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 16 are in ICU.