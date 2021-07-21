Laois pub makes "urgent announcement" after Covid-19 scare

Coronavirus Covid-19 linked to popular pub
A popular Portlaoise pub has been forced to close temporarily due to a suspected Covid-19 case.
The proprietor of Jerimiah Grant's on Main Street opposite the the Courthouse made the "urgent announcement" on facebook.
"For reasons out of our control, we are closed today. All of our staff, who have worked the past 3 days will be going to get tested, as we have a suspected covid case. We will be deep cleaning the premises today and we will make and announcement tomorrow on reopening. Sorry for the inconvenience," said the statement.
More News
Physical Impairment Ireland Members of Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte in Portlaoise
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.