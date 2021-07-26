Laois has third worst incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland

Laois is in trouble with Covid-19 with confirmation that it is now the top three counties with the highest infection rates, latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

In the two weeks to July 22 Laois had 308 new cases of the virus. Of these, 229 had been confirmed in the previous seven days.

Just as indoor hospitality reopens, it's emerged that the 14 day incidence is 363.6 per 100 k while the seven day incidence is 270.4 per 100 k. The average number of new cases a day over five days is now 35 a day in Laois.

The Laois seven day and 14 day incidences are above the national averages of 181 per 100 k and 290.3 per 100 k respectively according to the HPSC report.

At 74.5, Laois had the second highest seven day incidence rate as a percentage of its 14 day rate. Another midland county Longford was the highest at over 77 per 100k while Offaly also was in trouble at 71 per 100k.

The pandemic surged in Laois last July and August due to work place infections. This led to a tightening of restrictions. Other than that, Laois has had a respectable record in controlling the virus.

However, the summer 2021 spike on the back of the Delta wave means the county ranks just behind Donegal and Louth which are among the counties that have suffered some of the highest incidences of the disease throughout the pandemic in Ireland.

The HSE in the Midlands has warned that teenagers and young people are intentionally catching the disease.