Figures on Covid deaths revealed for the past five months

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 1,903 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The number of people in hospital with the virus stands at 219, up 13 on yesterday, of whom 37 are in ICU, up one.

In a statement this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that Ireland's vaccination programme is "currently preventing at least 2,700 cases per week per million population".

"We know that vaccines work. They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation. This protection against severe disease holds up even in the context of the Delta variant," he said.

He added: "The Covid-19 vaccination programme has shown not only the best of scientific and medical endeavour, but also commendable solidarity by those who have come forward to receive a vaccine for the good of themselves and their wider community.

"While uptake has been fantastic, there are some who have not yet taken the opportunity to get protected through vaccination. For those who remain unsure, have questions or concerns, please access trusted sources of information like your GP or pharmacist"

Covid deaths



Figures show there have been 169 Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of April, of which more than half occurred during that month.

Over half of these deaths, 94, occurred in April. Thirty-seven people died with Covid-19 in May.

Fourteen people died with Covid-19 in June, and there were 16 Covid-19 deaths in July.

So far in August, eight people who had Covid-19 have died.

Since the middle of May, there has been a difficulty in regularly reporting figures for Covid-19 deaths due to the cyber attack on the HSE's IT systems.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said seven people who were fully vaccinated had died with the virus, adding that some of these would have had underlying conditions.

Speaking on RTÉ's News At One programme, Dr Glynn said Covid-19 is now a "preventable illness" and the risk of ending up seriously unwell for most people is now preventable through vaccination.

He praised as "phenomenal" the uptake levels for vaccination in Ireland and said "we have to be confident that we will see the benefit of that in the weeks and months to come".

"These vaccines are about 80-85% protective against symptomatic disease and about 95% protective against hospitalisation."