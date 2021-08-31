Latest date announced for Laois Covid-19 vaccination centre walk-ins in Portlaoise

Vaccination staff at Portlaoise centre welcome you to get the jab
Vaccination staff will be available to give Covid-19 jabs to children and adults at the latest walk-in centre in Portlaoise this week.
The HSE says the COVID-19 vaccination clinic will operate from 10.30am to 6pm on Wednesday, Septembe 1 for all ages from 12 years upwards.
The HSE says 12-15 year olds should be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. People are also advised to please have PPS number and photo ID.
