EXPLAINER: What are the Covid-19 restrictions changing from today?
A number of further Covid-19 restrictions will be eased from today, Monday, September 6. They are as follows.
Organised indoor events and mass gatherings
Organised indoor events and mass gatherings (ndoor events and mass gatherings includes conferences, trade fairs and exhibitions and large-scale business events involving external audiences, and bingo venues) can take place with capacity limits of 60% of venue capacity where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within previous 6 months), or accompanied minors (under 18), in line with sectoral guidance.
Where patrons have mixed immunity status, there will be no change to the current restrictions during September.
For indoor live music, drama, live entertainment and sporting events, the audience/spectators should be fully seated. Easing of capacity limit restrictions does not apply to large privately organised social events.
Live music
Live music may commence having regard to appropriate protective factors.
Cinemas and theatres
Cinemas and theatres will have capacity limits of 60% of venue capacity where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within previous 6 months), or accompanied minors (under 18), in line with sectoral guidance.
Where patrons have mixed immunity status, there will be no change to the current limits (50 patrons) during September.
Weddings
There will be no change to the current limits (100 guests) during September. Live music at weddings will be permitted.
Organised outdoor events and mass gatherings
Organised outdoor events and mass gatherings can take place with capacity limits of 75% of venue capacity where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within previous 6 months), or accompanied minors (under 18), in line with sectoral guidance.
Where patrons have mixed immunity status, the capacity limit will be 50%, subject to appropriate protective measures including social distancing between groups and face masks.
Religious ceremonies
All religious ceremonies can proceed with 50% of venue capacity, regardless of immunity status of attendees.
Coach tours
Coach tour activity can recommence at 75% capacity with protective measures.
