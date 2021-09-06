Portlaoise hospital free of Covid-19 for first time in Delta wave

Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital are not caring for a patient who has fallen ill with Covid-19 for the first time in several weeks, according to HSE figures.

The latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Unit report up to 8pm Sunday, September 5 also shows that it is the only adult acute hospital in Ireland that does not have any patients. Tallaght Children's Hospital is the only other facility in Ireland with nobody suffering from the disease.

It is the first time in more than a month that there have been no patients with the disease in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. There were patients with he virus in general beds and intensive care right through August as the Delta wave swept through the country.

While Covid-19 may be on the wane, the Laois hospital did not have much spare capacity for new patients with the virus or people who need acute care for other illnesses.

There were five general beds and one ICU bed available to staff in Portlaoise by 8pm on Sunday.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. It includes hospitals in Dublin, Kildare and Offaly.

There were seven Covid-19 patients at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. Of those two were critically ill. Naas General had 11 patients with one in ICU or HDU. Tallaght had 13 Covid-19 patients and St James's had 11 people with the virus by 8pm September 5.

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of 8am, Monday, September 6 there 384 COVID-19 patients hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.