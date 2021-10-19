Portlaoise hospital has critically ill Covid-19 patients but no ICU beds

Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital caring patients who have fallen critically ill with Covid-19 but are not in a position deploy more very sick patients with the virus or other illnesses that might require intensive care, according to HSE figures.

The latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Unit report up to 8pm Monday, October 11 also shows that there are two people in the Laois hospital's ICU with Covid-19. The report says there are six patients with the disease in the hospital.

But the capacity to treat Covid infected patients and people with other illnesses is stretched beyond capacity.

While the hospital has a 24 hour A&E and a maternity unit, there were no general bed or ICU beds available to staff in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise by 8pm on Sunday.

The Laois hospital had no Covid-19 patients at the start of September.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. It includes hospitals in Dublin, Kildare and Offaly.

There were eight Covid-19 patients at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. Of those one was critically ill. It had six general beds and one ICU bed available on Monday night.

Naas General had three patients with the virus and one suspect Covid-19 case. Like Portlaoise, it had no general or ICU beds available.

Tallaght Hospital had 32 Covid-19 patients and two suspected cases. Three patients were critically ill with the coronavirus. Despite being one of Ireland's biggest hospitals it had no ICU or general bed.

St James's had 22 people with the virus and 25 suspected cases by 8pm October 19. Of these, seven were critically ill. The biggest hospital in Ireland had 14 available general beds but no spare ICU beds.

There were 455 confirmed and 105 suspected cases in Irish hospitals on Monday night. Of the confirmed cases 73 were in ICU and 45 of these were on ventilators.

There were 65 free general beds and 13 available ICU beds in Ireland across all hospitals on October 19.