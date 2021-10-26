Covid-19 patients at Portlaoise hospital rise into double figures

The number of people who need hospital care due to Covid-19 at Portlaoise hospital rose to double figures over the Bank Holiday weekend, according to HSE figures.

The latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Unit report up to 8pm Monday, October 25 show that there were ten people in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise at the end of the long weekend. This was up from six at the start of the holiday period.

There were two people in the Laois hospital's intensive care unit a slight reduction on the three people in the ICU at the end of last week.

The capacity to treat Covid infected patients and people with other illnesses remains stretched but has improved slightly.

There were 11 general beds and one ICU bed available to staff in the staff by 8pm on Monday.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. It includes hospitals in Dublin, Kildare and Offaly.

There were 10 Covid-19 patients at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. Of those, three were critically ill. Two patients are suspected of having he virus. It had 13 general beds but no ICU beds available on Monday night.

Naas General had three patients with the virus - none were in ICU. It had five general beds and one ICU bed.

Tallaght Hospital had 25 Covid-19 patients. Five patients were critically ill with the coronavirus. It had two ICU and eight general beds available at the end of the Bank Holiday.

St James's had 39 people with the virus and 13 suspected cases by 8pm October 25. Of these, 12 were critically ill. The Dublin hospital had 28 available general beds but no spare ICU beds.

There were 500 confirmed and 64 suspected cases in Irish hospitals on Monday night. Of the confirmed cases 99 were in ICU and 51 of these were on ventilators.

There were 238 free general beds and 15 available ICU beds in Ireland across all hospitals toward the end of October 25.