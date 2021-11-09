Covid-19 in Laois breaks through major threshold in latest official figures

Confirmation that the Laois Covid-19 incidence has exceeded one of the highest levels since the pandemic began has emerged on the same day as the Chief Medical Officer warns that disease in the community is now a "significant risk".

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) tracks the spread of the disease for Dr Tony Holohan and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Latest figures published by the HPSC run to midnight November 7. They show that there were 503 officially confirmed cases in the first week of November. This gave a seven day incidence of 593.9 per 100k.

There were 911 new cases since October 25, giving a 14 day incidence of 1075.6 per 100k.

The 7 day figures show some signs that the incidence could be slowing. The HPSC shows stats show that 55.21% of new case were confirmed in the week to November 7. This contrasts with 61% of new Covid-19 infections occurring in the week to November 4 when the HPSC last published figures figures.

The Laois seven and 14 day incidences are above the national averages. There are 89 new cases a day on average over five days in Laois.

Laois is one of nine counties where the incidence has exceeded 1,000 per 100,000 population. Its position on the county table has improved from November 4. It now has the seventh worst incidence compared with the fifth worst. This, however, may largely be due to the worsening situation in other counties.

The daily statement from NPHET on November 9 said 3,578 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed around Ireland. As of 8am the same day, 520 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 83 are in ICU.

Dr said 44,000 cases in the past 14 days is significant.

"The volume of disease in the community is really very high and represents a significant risk to those who are most vulnerable in our society," he said.

The CMO urged people to act.

“We need to continue to use all of the tools available to us to protect ourselves and others. By layering all of the public health measures with which we are now so familiar, we can help to break the chains of transmission. Ensure that you are washing your hands regularly, wearing a mask on public transport and in other social settings, try to meet others outdoors and ensure that indoor spaces are well-ventilated. And of course it remains essential that anyone with symptoms isolates and gets tested," he said.