Nearly 1,000 Laois Covid-19 infections in 14 days with dramatic jump in town areas

Laois has the fourth highest incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland with the Portlaoise, Portarlington and Graiguecullen areas showing the worst incidence of the virus which has spread rapidly around Ireland.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) figures published on November 11 show the virus spread between October 26 and November 8.

The Covid-19 Ireland data hub. figures, which are based on health service confirmed positive tests, show that the levels of infection in all three Laois municipal districts are higher than the national average.

The Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District has the highest incidence in Laois followed by the Portlaoise Municipal District with the less populated Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick in third but also at a high level.

The Portlaoise figures show that there were 377 new cases in the two weeks to November 8 giving an incidence of 1185.8 per 100k. This contrasts to 273 new cases in the Portlaoise area to November 1 giving an incidence of 858.7 per 100,000 people at the time.

The national incidence was 924.1 per 100 k in the 14 days to November 8.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill. It borders Kilkenny.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen LEA reveal a big jump in the infection rate. There were 399 new cases in area over the two weeks giving an LEA rate of 1420.1 per 100k.

The dramatic change is revealed when compared to the previous two weeks examined. There were 293 new cases in the 14 days to November 1. This gave an incidence of 1042.9 cases per 100k.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. Apart from the two big towns the district includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

The incidence has risen again in the Mountmellick / Borris-in-Ossory LEA after showing signs of slowing in early November.

There were 276 new cases in the two weeks to November 8 gave an incidence of 1112.6 per 100 k. There were 243 new cases in in the fortnight to November 1 giving an incidence of 979.6 per 100k.

The situation is still better than two weeks to October 24 when 303 new cases led to an incidence of 1221.4 per 100k of the population - double the national average at the time.

With 24,807 people it includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) tracks the spread of the disease for NPHET.

Latest HPSC figures to midnight November 9 shows that there were 589 officially confirmed new Laois cases since November 3. This gave a seven day incidence of 695.4 per 100k.

There were 987 new Laois cases in the two weeks since October 27, giving a 14 day incidence of 1165.3 per 100k.

Nearly 60% of new Covid-19 infections occurred in the week to November 9 according to the HPSC figures.

The Laois seven and 14 day incidences are above the national averages. There are 76 new cases a day on average over five days in Laois.

The HPSC report also shows that Laois has the fourth worst record of Covid-19 containment in the 26 counties.

There have been 7,895 officially confirmed infections in Laois since the start of the pandemic.

National figures published by NPHET on November 11 reveal 3,680 confirmed cases of Covid-19. As of 8am Thursday there were 543 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 97 are in ICU.