12/11/2021

'Drive down the virus' pleads Dr Tony Holohan as Ireland racks up one of its highest ever Covid-19 daily totals

coronavirus covid-19

Covid-19 testing centre at St Fintan's Health Campus on Portlaoise's Dublin road is the venue for a five day asymptomatic pop-up test centre

Conor Ganly

Ireland has had one of the worst days on the Covid-19 front with more than 5,000 new cases detected which has resulted in a plea from Dr Tony Holohan to people to break the chain of transmission.

The Chief Medical Officer and chairman of NPHET urged people take action in the wake of the shocking new figures.

NPHET's daily statement said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Friday, November 12, been notified of 5,483 confirmed cases of Covid-19. As of 8am today, 549 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU.

“Today we are reporting one of our highest ever daily figures of confirmed cases of Covid-19. This is another indication of the very significant increase in the incidence of disease in almost all age-groups across the population," said Dr Holohan.

He continued with an appeal to the people of Ireland.

“As we look ahead to the weekend, we need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission.

"Before you leave the house, think about the number of people you are going to meet, and the risk associated with the activities you have planned," he said.

The CMO outlined the following simple measures can reduce this risk:

  • Keep your contacts low and avoid crowds
  • Wear a mask correctly
  • Meet outside if possible
  • Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces
  • Practice good hand and respiratory hygiene

Dr Holohan said vaccines remain extraordinarily effective against severe disease, and the vast majority of people with Covid-19 are experiencing mild symptoms. But he had a warning.

"However, the outcome for any one individual who is diagnosed with Covid-19 is uncertain and it remains vital that we all continue to adhere to the public health advice in order to protect ourselves and our families.  

“There are currently 549 people in hospital, 96 people are receiving critical care and this disease continues to have a very significant impact on families, communities and across the health service.

“If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should assume that you have this virus, self-isolate immediately and arrange a test. Do not assume that it’s just a cough or a cold,” he said.

