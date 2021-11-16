Search

16/11/2021

More than 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Laois in first half of November

coronavirus covid-19 laois portlaoise

Covid-19 test centre in Laois at St Fintan's Hospital in Portlaoise

More than 1,000 people have tested positive in Laois since Halloween with nearly 90 people a day catching the virus in the county.

Latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show small signs of infections stabilising in the county but the incidence remains high with Laois still having one of the highest incidences in Ireland.

The report published on November 16 covers the first two weeks of the month up to midnight Monday, November 15.

There were 1,089 new cases in the fortnight measured giving an incidence of 1285.8 per 100,000 population. The national 14 day incidence is 1146.4 per 100 k on the back of 28,725.

The HPSC also reports on the last week. There were 586 new cases in Laois giving an incidence of 691.9 per 100 k. Nearly 54% of cases since the start of November were detected in the last seven days. This is a slight improvement for Laois since earlier in November up to 60% of cases were detected in the previous seven days.

However, there is no big reduction in the daily number of case. An average 89 people in Laois are testing positive with the disease every day over five days.

Laois has the seventh highest incidence of the virus on the county table which is topped by Louth which is recording 195 new cases every day. Roscommon has the lowest incidence of the disease with just 38 new cases a day.

At one point in November Laois had the fourth highest incidence of the coronavirus.

