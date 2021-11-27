Latest: Ireland's response to Covid-19 variant Omicron outlined by Department of Health

Coronavirus Covid-19
NPHET is considering what new restrictions to prevent a surge of Omicron Covid-19 variant cases in Ireland acccording to the Department of Health.
The Department issued a statement on Saturday night November 27 to outlined the latest response to the emergences of the worrying mutant.
"While not formally notified by European Alert Systems, the Department of Health is aware of media reports of the new variant SARS-CoV-2 Variant B.1.1.529 (Omicron) cases in the UK, Italy, Germany, and Belgium.
"A series of initial measures have been put in place to mitigate against the arrival of this variant to Ireland.
"The NPHET Epidemiological Team are meeting regularly over the weekend to monitor the situation and are currently considering further required measures," it said.
The Department outlined that measures currently in place include:
