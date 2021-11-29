Hundreds of people get Covid-19 booster in Laois clinic

Covid-19 Vaccination centre at St Fintan's Health Campus on Portlaoise's Dublin road is the venue for a five day asymptomatic pop-up test centre
Nearly 800 people received the Covid-19 booster vaccine shot over the weekend as the campaign to protect people against infection ramps up.
The HSE has confirmed that 785 persons receive the booster at the HSE Laois Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic a the St Fintan’s Health Campus in Portlaoise last Sunday, November 28.
It included 254 walk-ins while the remainder were pre-booked recipients.
The HSE added that the clinic will be open for booster doses for registered over 60’s and persons with under-lying conditions on Tuesday, November 30.
The clinic is open for doses 1 and 2 and boosters for health care workers on Wednesday, December 1.
