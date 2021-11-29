Search

29 Nov 2021

Hundreds of people get Covid-19 booster in Laois clinic

Hundreds of people get Covid-19 booster in Laois clinic

Covid-19 Vaccination centre at St Fintan's Health Campus on Portlaoise's Dublin road is the venue for a five day asymptomatic pop-up test centre

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Nearly 800 people received the Covid-19 booster vaccine shot over the weekend as the campaign to protect people against infection ramps up.

The HSE has confirmed that 785 persons receive the booster at  the HSE Laois  Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic a the  St Fintan’s Health Campus in Portlaoise last Sunday, November 28.

It included 254 walk-ins while the remainder were pre-booked recipients.

The HSE added that the clinic will be open for booster doses for registered over 60’s and persons with under-lying conditions on Tuesday, November 30.

 The clinic is open for doses 1 and 2 and boosters for health care workers on Wednesday, December 1.

