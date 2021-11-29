No indication of hospitality Covid-19 clampdown in NPHET statement from Dr Tony Holohan

Evidence of new restrictions that could shutdown or severely curtail pubs, restaurants and nightclubs to contain Covid-19 in the run up to Christmas is not indicated strongly in the latest NPHET statement from Dr Tony Holohan.

While the Delta variant continues to surge and the Omicron mutant is likely to exist in Ireland, Dr Holohan did not advise people not to socialise in the statement issued on Monday, November 29.

Instead, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) urged caution and advised people to take the known steps to reduced the risk of infections.

“If you are socialising, think about the risk associated with the activities you have planned. Remember the simple steps you can take to keep both you and the people you meet with safe:

• wear a mask correctly

• meet outside if possible

• avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces

• practise good hand and respiratory hygiene

“Be mindful of your contacts in the days after socialising, and especially consider anyone you meet who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable to COVID-19," said the CMO.

Dr Holohan and other NPHET members met with the Government on Monday to discuss restrictions already recommended such has younger children having to wear masks in school.