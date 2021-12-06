Covid-19 daily test average rises to nearly 600 a day in Laois with 20% positive for the virus

November was a record month for Covid-19 PCR testing in Laois while December could be on course for an even higher rate of referrals of people with symptoms to the pandemic testing hub in Portlaoise.

If the testing returns from the first four days of December do not fall Laois is on course to have 60,000 people going for a virus test in 2021.That's a multiple of the total for 2020.

With just four days gone in the month nearly 20% of people referred for a PCR test have been found to have the virus.

Returns provided by the HSE's Community Health Office 8 show that by the end of November 52,509 PCR tests had been carried out by staff at the Laois pandemic testing hub in Portlaoise.

November was by far the busiest month in the year for staff at the centre located at the St Fintan's Health Campus. A total of 14,077 tests were carried out in the centre in November.

That's about a quarter of all tests carried out during 2021 by staff at the test centre which opened in the second half of 2020.

An average of 470 people attended the centre for tests each day in November. More than 860 people went to the centre on November 8 - the busiest day of the month.

The Covid-19 Data hub shows that 2095 people tested positive for the virus - a confirmed rate of about 15%.

The HSE has provided new figures for Laois as Covid-19 restrictions tightened once again.

An average of almost 590 people went for tests at the Dublin Road hub between Decmber 1 and 4. That's up on the 470 average for November.

A total of 2,358 people were tested at St Fintan's in the first four days of the month. Wednesday, December 1 was the busiest day when 653 people went for a test. Saturday, December 4 saw 557 people swabbed.

HSE figures show that that nearly 100,000 people were tested in the Midlands, Louth and Meath HSE area in November.

Covid-19 Data Hug figures show that 9874 have people have tested positive in Laois over the lifetime of the pandemic.

The daily statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team on Monday, December 6 said that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,950* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, it said 536 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 110 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “During these winter months it is vital that if any of us experience symptoms of COVID-19, we isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test.

“We all know the actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - good hand hygiene, wearing a face covering, meeting others outdoors where possible and, when indoors, opening windows and ensuring good ventilation, keeping our distance and, of course, coming forward for vaccination and booster dose when eligible.

“The ongoing efforts by all of us to work with the public health advice during this pandemic continues to be fundamental to our work to drive down the incidence of COVID-19 in our communities,” he said.