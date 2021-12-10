'Very uncertain and unstable position' - warns Dr Tony Holohan on the Covid-19

Public health measures should stop the transmission of the Omicron Covid-19 variant but Dr Tony Holohan has warned that Ireland is in a 'very uncertain and unstable position' due to the Delta variant.

As a consequence the Chief Medical Officer and head of the National Public Health Emergency Team urged people to get their booster jab as soon as possible.

Dr Holohan delivered his latest diagnosis of the situation facing the country in the daily NPHET press statement.

"We are in a very uncertain and unstable position due to the high incidence of COVID-19 in Ireland driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. This is a matter of very significant concern as we wait for more evidence relating to the Omicron variant and the impact it may have to emerge.

"At the moment, based on the evidence available to us, we believe that the public health measures we are so familiar with will work to slow and stop the transmission of the Omicron variant, as well as the Delta variant. Early indications suggest that a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine will offer good protection against infection from Delta and Omicron.

"If you are eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, then please take the opportunity to receive your vaccine as soon as it is available to you. Similarly, if you are yet to receive a primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine then please come forward as soon as possible. You can get more information on where you can receive your vaccine, as well as trusted public health information on www.hse.ie, or by contacting your GP or local pharmacy," he said.

The NPHET statment said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,115 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 511 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 110 are in ICU.