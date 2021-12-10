Dr Tony Holohan sets actions for a Covid-19 safe Christmas

Irish people can take measures to ensure they have a Covid-19 safe Christmas with family and loved ones, according to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

The head of the National Public Health Emergency team said assessing infection risks and take steps will allow people to celebrate together

"We are all aware that this day two weeks is Christmas Eve, a time of year when we all look forward to coming together with friends and family.

"You can take measures today and in the next few days that will ensure the safest possible interaction with your loved ones over Christmas.

"Risk assess the environments you plan to be in over the next two weeks - consider if they offer the opportunity to protect yourself with each layer of the public health advice and if you can:

· Avoid crowds and reduce your contacts

· Wear a mask including in crowded outdoor environments

· Keep your distance if you feel unsafe feel empowered to leave

· Open windows and avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces

· Clean your hands regularly

The CMO has urged people eligible to get to booster vaccine to do so as quickly as possible due to the level of the Delta variant and the emergence of the Omicron virus.