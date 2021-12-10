Search

10 Dec 2021

Dr Tony Holohan sets actions for a Covid-19 safe Christmas

Dr Tony Holohan coronavirus covid-19

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, wants people to enjoy Christmas safe from Covid-19

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Irish people can take measures to ensure they have a Covid-19 safe Christmas with family and loved ones, according to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

The head of the National Public Health Emergency team said assessing infection risks and take steps will allow people to celebrate together

"We are all aware that this day two weeks is Christmas Eve, a time of year when we all look forward to coming together with friends and family.

"You can take measures today and in the next few days that will ensure the safest possible interaction with your loved ones over Christmas.

Asylum seekers who used fake passports to enter Ireland 'free to leave' quarantine hotel

"Risk assess the environments you plan to be in over the next two weeks - consider if they offer the opportunity to protect yourself with each layer of the public health advice and if you can:

·    Avoid crowds and reduce your contacts

·    Wear a mask including in crowded outdoor environments

·    Keep your distance if you feel unsafe feel empowered to leave

·    Open windows and avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces

·    Clean your hands regularly

Asylum seekers who used fake passports to enter Ireland 'free to leave' quarantine hotel

The CMO has urged people eligible to get to booster vaccine to do so as quickly as possible due to the level of the Delta variant and the emergence of the Omicron virus.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media