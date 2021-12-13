Covid-19 vaccine booster gap shortened to accelerate Omicron fight

Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna
The gap between the second Covid-19 vaccination shot and the booster jab is being cut to just three months as the Omicron variant looms.
The recommendation was made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee and accepted by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.
However, the booster doses will continue to be offered in the priority order previously recommended.
More than 1.2 million doses of booster vaccines have been administered and the HSE expects 1.5m boosters to be given by Christmas.
The Pfizer booster is said to give 75% protection against Omicron.
