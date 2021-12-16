Portlaoise has second highest Covid-19 local incidence of virus in Ireland

Portlaoise now has the second highest incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland according to the weekly pandemic breakdown of the disease incidence in local areas around the country.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) figures published on December 16 show the virus incidence and case number for the first half of the December from November 30 to December 13.

The Postlaoise area incidence has risen sharply for yet another week. It is now way above the national average far ahead of the already high levels in the other Laois areas of Graiguecullen / Portarlington Municipal District and the Borris-in-Ossory / Mountmellick area.

The Covid-19 Ireland data hub figures, which are based on health service confirmed positive tests, show that there were 665 new cases in the Portlaoise LEA in the 14 days examined.

That compares with 593 cases in Portlaoise alone in the two weeks between November 23 and December 6 and 466 new cases in Portlaoise up to November 29 and 457 new cases between November 9 and November 22.

The incidence has risen sharply in the town and surrounds from 1865.1 per 100,000 per population by December 6 to 2091.6 by December 13.

This level of infection means Portlaoise now has the second highest level of infection in Ireland. Only Portlaw - Kilmacthomas in Waterford has a higher incidence.

A number of districts had incidences above the 2,000 per 100 k mark in the two weeks to December 6 but the rate of infection has slowed in these while Portlaoise has gone in the wrong direction.

A measure of how bad things have got in Portlaoise can be found in the average incidence of all LEAs in Ireland. It is 1,305.1 per 100 k a slight decrease on the two weeks to December 6.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill. It borders Kilkenny.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen LEA reveal case numbers and incidence a decrease in the incidence. There were 417 in the two weeks to December 13. The incidence remains high at 1484.2 per 100 k - above the national average.

This compares with 447 new cases in the two weeks to December 6 giving an incidence of 1591 cases per 100 k. There were 375 new cases in the second half of November in the area giving an incidence of 1334.7 per 100 k.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. Apart from the two big towns the district includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

The incidence has gone up again, but slightly, in the Mountmellick / Borris-in-Ossory LEA.

There were two 279 new cases in the district in the 14 days measured. This produced an incidence of 1124.7 per 100 k.

There were 250 new cases in the fortnight to December 6. This gave an incidence of 1007.8 per 100k.

There were 178 new cases in the two weeks to November 29 which is below the 228 positive tests in the two weeks to November 22. The incidence had fallen to 717.5 per 100 k by the end of November.

With 24,807 people it includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) tracks the spread of the disease on a daily basis for NPHET. Latest figures show that Laois has the third highest incidence of the disease in Ireland.

Laois has the third highest rate of the virus of any county in Ireland in the two weeks to December 7.

It shows that 1,231 people tested positive in Laois in the two weeks to midnight December 14. This gives an incidence of 1453.4 per 100k.

There were 558 positive test results in the last seven days given a incidence of 658.8 per 100 k. Just over 45% of those who contracted the disease since the end of November did so in the second week of December.

On average, 76 people a day are catching the virus in Laois.

The county situation has improved from December 7 when 1,310 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous two weeks analysed giving an incidence rate of 1546.7 per 100k.

A total of 727 positive results were returned in the week to December 7 giving a rate of 858.4 per 100k. That was just over 55%, of cases detected over 14 days. On average, nearly 100 people a day tested positive in Laois between December 3 and 7.

While there has been a slowdown in infections, both the Laois seven day and 14 day incidences are above national averages.

NPHET says day to day variation in the reported number of cases of COVID-19 does not impact on key trend analysis. It says analysing over a longer time period such as a week or 14 days, smooths out any variations introduced by processing times, and provides a more stable picture of the trend.