17 Dec 2021

Laois Offaly TD challenges NPHET on 5pm last orders

Barry Cowen in Dail

Offaly Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

Laois Offaly Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen has suggested a 9pm or 10pm curfew instead of the 5pm closure for pubs and restaurants proposed by Nphet.

Last night Nphet also recommended that attendances at outdoor events be limited to 50% or 5,000 attendees and is advising the Government that indoor theatres, cinemas, entertainment, cultural and sporting events should also be subject to a 5pm curfew and attendance limited to 50% of capacity.

In a tweet, Barry Cowen said obviously he is “not privy to specific details of nphet recommendations but surely a 9 or 10pm curfew with weekly review of figures.”

His tweet added: “Ramp up boosters with updated Covid certs for entrance to all indoor events. People open to compromise not confrontation in interest of public health”.

Deputy Cowen's post on social media comes amid an expected backlash from backbench Government TDs to the Nphet proposals which will be considered by the cabinet later today.

