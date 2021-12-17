Pubs and restaurants get some reprieve as Government rejects NPHET 5pm rule

Pubs and restaurants are to be given some reprieve from 5pm last orders times NPHET has recommended to control Covid-19 infections.
It's reported that the Government has agreed to implement an 8pm curfew for hospitality and live events from Monday, December 20.
The National Public Health Emergency Team had recommended a 5pm curfew. NPHET had also wanted the measure stays in place until the end of January 2022.
An announcement is expected by Taoiseach Micheál Martin around 6pm, Friday December 17.
NEPHT says that more than a third of confirmed cases here are now the Omicron variant which is spreading up to four times faster than the already very infections Delta variant.
Professor Philip Nolan said between 650 and 1,000 people could end up in hospital in January at the peak in NPHET’s most optimistic scenario.
