EXPLAINER: What are the new Covid-19 restrictions for Omicron?

A number of new restrictions have been announced for Ireland for Christmas as an attempt to stop the spread of the Omicron variant in Ireland.

The new restrictions announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on December 17 are as follows:

* all restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways or delivery services, must close at 8pm

*there should be no indoor events after 8pm

* for indoor events scheduled earlier in the day, attendance should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower

* attendance at all outdoor events should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is lower

* wedding receptions can take place after 8pm but with a capacity limit of 100 guests

* restricted movement advice for all close contacts will be enhanced. For those who have received a booster at least one week ago, they will have to restrict movement for 5 days and take 3 antigen tests

* for those that have not yet received a booster, they must restrict their movement for ten days. The HSE will consider the best testing regime for people in this category

* all people arriving into the country from overseas will be required to have an antigen or PCR test in line with their vaccination or recovery status

*all passengers arriving in Ireland should now be advised to conduct antigen testing on a daily basis for a period of five consecutive days commencing on the day of arrival

The restrictions come into force on Sunday, December 19 and run through to the end of January 2022.