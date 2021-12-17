COVID-19 booster vaccination expands to 40 somethings

Eligibility for the COVID-19 booster vaccination has expanded to those aged in their 40s, according to the Department of Health

On the day restrictions tightened due to Omicron, the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD announced what was claimed to be "a significant acceleration of the COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Programme".

From this Sunday, 19 December, those aged 40-49 will be able to access booster vaccination in Vaccination Centres, GPs and Pharmacies. The Department said the acceleration will be available using a mixed model of appointments and walk-in clinics.

Minister Donnelly said: “We had scheduled that booster vaccination for people in their forties would begin in the week of 27 December. This is now being brought forward to this Sunday, 19 December.

“Vaccination centres will begin walk-ins for this age group – details including locations and opening times for vaccine centres are available on www.hse.ie. GPs and pharmacies are also offering boosters to these age groups.

“I’ve been working with the HSE to significantly increase capacity in recent weeks, and we have witnessed significant increases in the numbers getting boosters, with over 160,000 administered in the past three days. It is welcome to see so many people presenting for a booster vaccination before Christmas.”

Full details of walk-ins at each vaccination centre is available at hse.ie. The @HSELive twitter account is updated on a regular basis with the location of centres as well as up to date queueing times throughout the day.