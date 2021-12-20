HSE Covid-19 booster centre opening times for Laois, Offaly, Longford, Westmeath up to Christmas Eve

Covid-19 Vaccination centre at St Fintan's Health Campus on Portlaoise's Dublin road is the venue for a five day asymptomatic pop-up test centre
Please find below details of COVID-19 HSE vaccination centres and walk-ins in the Midlands
Laois Vaccination Centre
St. Fintan's Campus, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, Laois, R32XEN0
Booster walk-in clinics, 40 years and older
· Thursday 23 December, 9am to 2.30pm
· Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm
Booster walk-ins for healthcare workers
· Thursday 23 December, 9am to 12.30pm - healthcare workers over 30 only
· Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm - healthcare workers over 30 only
Queueing times
For the most up to date queueing times see HSE Twitter
Offaly Vaccination Centre
Mucklagh Community Centre, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly, R35 DN02
Booster walk-in clinics, 40 years and older
· Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 5pm
· Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 5pm
· Wednesday 22 December, 8.15am to 7pm
· Thursday 23 December, 2pm to 7pm
· Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm
You need to wait 3 months (at least 90 days) after your vaccine course before you can get a booster.
Booster walk-in clinics for healthcare workers
· Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 5pm
· Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 5pm
· Wednesday 22 December, 8.15am to 7pm
· Thursday 23 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm - healthcare workers under 30 only
· Thursday 23 December, 2pm to 7pm
· Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm
Dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics
· Thursday 23 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm
Longford Vaccination Centre - Clonguish GAA Club
8 Railway Court, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford, N39 A4E7
Booster walk-in clinics, 40 years and older
· Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 4pm
· Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 4pm
· Wednesday 22 December, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.45pm to 7.30pm
· Friday 24 December, 8.15am to 11am
Booster walk-in clinics, Healthcare workers
· Monday 20 December, 9.15am to 4pm - healthcare workers over 30 only
· Tuesday 21 December, 9.15am to 4pm - healthcare workers over 30 only
· Wednesday 22 December, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.45pm to 7.30pm - healthcare workers over 30 only
· Friday 24 December, 8.15am to 11am - healthcare workers over 30 only
Walk-in Dose 1 and 2 clinics
· Thursday 23 December, 9.15am to 11.3am
Queueing times
For the most up to date queueing times see HSE Twitter
Westmeath Community Vaccination Centre
Moate Youth and Community Sports Centre, Church Street, Moate, Westmeath, N37 KW60
Booster walk-in clinics, 40 years and older
· Monday 20 December, 2pm to 7pm
· Tuesday 21 December, 2pm to 7pm
· Thursday 23 December, 2pm to 7pm
· Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm
Booster walk-in clinics for healthcare workers
· Monday 20 December, 2pm to 7pm - healthcare workers over 30 only
· Tuesday 21 December, 2pm to 7pm- healthcare workers over 30 only
· Wednesday 22 December, 4pm to 7pm - healthcare workers under 30 only
· Thursday 23 December, 2pm to 7pm- healthcare workers over 30 only
· Friday 24 December, 9am to 12pm, - healthcare workers over 30 only
Dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics
· Wednesday 22 December, 4pm to 7pm
Queueing times
For the most up to date queueing times see HSE Twitter
Details of all clinics can be accessed at: https://www2.hse.ie/services/ covid-19-vaccination-centres/? county=Louth
