Laois Covid-19 testing surges to 9,000 in December as Omicron looms

December Covid-19 testing in Laois is on track to be as high as November, which was the busiest month of the year to date, according to HSE figures.

Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation show that 8,699 people had attended the testing centre at the St Fintan's Hospital Health Campus up to Saturday, December 18.

An average of 488 people have attended the centre every day in December but daily numbers have declined since the start of the month.

A total of 653 went for a test on December 1 - the highest day of the month. This compared with 461 people on December 18.

The situation is stark when compared to December 2020 which was the start of the third deadly wave. A total of 2,885 went for tests in Laois last December. However, public vaccination did not commence until January 2021.

Just over 14,000 tests were carried out in Laois in November which appears to have been the peak of the Delta wave.

More than 61,000 swabs have been taken at the Portlaoise vaccination centre since the start of the year. This is about 10,000 less than Offaly.

The Covid-19 data hub shows that there were 1,241 positive tests in Laois between January 1 and January 17.

The hub also reveals that the official Covid-19 case total since the start of the pandemic in Laois passed the 10,000 mark in December.

There were 10,722 positive Laois PCR tests on record by December 17. That represents about 13% of the Laois population of about 84,000.