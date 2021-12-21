Covid-19 claims Laois school fundraising family fun run and walk and tractor run

Rising Covid-19 infections have caused the organisers of a Christmas fun run and tractor event to call off the event.
The following statement was issued about the annual event held in Coolrain.
"Due to rising Covid cases and uncertain times, Clonenagh National School is saddened to announce the cancellation of the 6 km Family Fun Run/Walk and the Annual Tractor Run. The events were due to take place in Coolrain village on Tuesday 28th December 2021, as a fundraiser for the school.
"The Parents’ Association would like to extend its heart-felt gratitude to all the members of the local community and to the local businesses who have already supported the event and have helped with the planning of the day.
"It is hoped that the event can return with the usual levels of fun and excitement in December 2022," the statement concluded.
