23 Dec 2021

Laois Covid-19 improves in the county league incidence table

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Laois has improved to eleventh in the Covid-19 county table which reveals where the virus is spreading around Ireland.

The county is also one of just six around Ireland where less than half of new infections 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) tracks the spread of the disease on a daily basis for NPHET. Latest figures show that Laois is one of the few counties were less than half of the new cases confirmed in the past two weeks merged in the past seven days.

There were 545 new cases in the past seven days which is nearly 49% of the two week total to midnight December 21 of 1,115. An average of 75 new cases are being detected every day in Laois.

NPHET says day to day variation in the reported number of cases of COVID-19 does not impact on key trend analysis. It says analysing over a longer time period such as a week or 14 days, smooths out any variations introduced by processing times, and provides a more stable picture of the trend. 

