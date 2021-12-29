Covid-19 jumps back up again at Portlaoise hospital which is full up

Covid-19 patient numbers at Portlaoise hospital have doubled since Christmas according to the latest HSE hospital figures.

The Covid-19 daily operations update for acute hospitals shows that there were 11 patients being treated for the virus at the Midland Regional Hospital at 8pm on Tuesday, December 28.

Of those in the hospital with Covid-19, three were being cared for by staff in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to the report prepared by the HSE's Performance Management and Improvement Unit.

There were five patients with the virus on Christmas Eve in the Laois hospital of whom two were critically ill.

Seven patients spent Christmas Day in Portlaoise hospital after contracting the virus. Of these two were critically ill.

As Covid-19 cases climb, the number of beds available to staff to treat people with the virus and other illnesses has not risen. There were no general beds or ICU beds in the Portlaoise hospital on December 28.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which also includes hospitals in Offaly, Kildare and the capital.

There were 15 Covid-19 patients in Tullamore hospital where one patient was critically ill. The Offaly hospital had no free general beds and one ICU bed on Tuesday.

Naas General was caring for 15 people with the virus of whom one was critically ill. There were 16 general beds but no ICU beds in the hospital on December 28.

St James's and Tallaght are the other two acute hospitals in the HSE grouping.

St James's had 23 confirmed and 43 suspected Covid-19 cases. Nine people were critically ill. It had 105 free general beds but just two ICU beds.

Tallaght hospital had 38 confirmed and one suspected Covid-19 cases. Of these, nine were critically ill. It had 29 available general beds but no free ICU bed on Tuesday.

There were 532 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals by 8pm on December 28. Admissions rose by 100 in the previous 24 hours.

Just over a third of the 287 people in ICUs in Irish hospitals had Covid-19 on Tuesday. Of the very six Covid-19 patients, 60 were ventilated.