29 Dec 2021

Dr Tony Holohan issues stark Covid-19 warning due to #omicron

coronavirus covid-19

Shop if essential, avoid crowded outlets warns Dr Holohan.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

People should only shop if they have to according to Dr Tony Holohan who has warned that crowded retail outlets are now 'high risk' locations for Covid-19 infections,

The Chief Medical Officer and head of the National Public Health Emergency Team, (NPHET), issued the warning about shopping on the day Ireland recorded its highest every number of Covid-19 infections.

“If you are planning to visit retail environments in the coming days, please choose retailers that adhere strongly to the public health guidance and leave any environment that feels unsafe.

"The current levels of infection we are experiencing mean that shopping in crowded environments, where physical distancing is not possible, should be seen as a high-risk activity and should be avoided unless absolutely essential - especially by those who are not yet fully vaccinated and boosted,” he said.

BREAKING Highest ever number of Irish Covid-19 cases as #Omicron is rampant

Dr Holohan had warned people to avoid shops in the week running up to Christmas because of the highly infections nature of the Omicron virus.

