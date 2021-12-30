Covid-19 community concerns claim popular New Year's Day event in Laois

Organising committee will meet again on New Year's Day as they did on January 2021.
Covid-19 has claimed a New Year's Day Walk and Tractor Run in Laois.
The organisers of the Ballacolla New Year's Day Walk and Tractor Run have called the event off due to the incidence of the virus.
The committee met on Tuesday night December 28 and decided to cancel event for the second year in a row due to concerns of Covid Cases in the community.
However, in the interest of keeping the event alive it was decided that the organising committee would meet on New Year’s Day for an unofficial walk similar to January 1 2020.
The January 1 event was due to support the Local National School and the Hawthorn Community Building.
A total of €2,493.90 was raised for Ballacolla NS, Hawthorn Community Building and Aghaboe Senior Citizens when the event was last held in 2019.
