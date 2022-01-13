Call for free antigen tests for Laois Offaly Government TD

Covid-19 antigen tests should be made available to the public free according to Laois Offaly Government TD Charlie Flanagan.
The Fine Gael representative says prices are too high.
“With Covid regulations being relaxed, antigen tests are playing a crucial part in society’s recovery. The current cost of antigen tests is too high. The state should make antigen tests freely available to hard pressed families and I have written to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly calling for antigen test kits to be available free of charge.
“I have also been in touch with Minister for Education, Norma Foley, requesting that supplies of antigen tests be made available to primary and secondary schools in order to assist in the fight against Covid 19.
“Some hard-pressed families are unable to afford the daily supply of antigen tests, which for many is necessary in the context of a return of normal day to day life," said the former Minister.
