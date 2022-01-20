Search

20 Jan 2022

Laois has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate in Ireland

Covid-19 coronavirus

Covid-19 vaccination rates by county

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

20 Jan 2022

Newly published show that Laois has the third lowest uptake rate for Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland and is a full 10 percentage points behind Wexford which has almost full uptake.

The Health Protect Surveillance Centre has released vaccination rates by county for the week ending Sunday, January 9.

It shows that the national uptake rate is 94.6%. Nearly 99.9% of eligible recipients have been vaccinated in Waterford compared to just 89% of people in Laois.

The HPSC reports on 12 age categories. Laois is above the national average for full vaccination in just one category - teenagers aged 16-17. The national average for this age group is 87% but in Laois 87.7%.

In all other areas even among the older more vulnerable groups, Laois is less compliant than other counties.

Nationally, 99.9% of eligble people aged 70 and over have been vaccinated. In Laois, 93.9% of people aged 70-79 have received the jab while 95.7% of those aged 80 and over have been vaccinated. 

The highest vaccination rate in Laois is among people aged 60 to 69 with 96.6% of this age group vaccinated. The national average is 98.6%.

While Laois has the lowest, below average vaccination rates are found in Midland and some border counties. Monaghan and Donegal have the lowest vaccination rates, both of which have had high infection rates through the pandemic in the Republic.

Monaghan has the lowest vaccination rate in the country at 86.9%.

The figures also show that 63% of the adult population have received their booster vaccination.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media