Search

29 Jan 2022

New Covid-19 shot Nuvaxovid added to Ireland's vaccine arsenal

Nuvaxovid

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

29 Jan 2022 5:46 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A new Covid-19 which is said to be very effect in preventing symptomatic, moderate and severe disease caused by the virus has been approved for use in Ireland.

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, has accepted new recommendations in relation to Ireland’s COVID-19 vaccination programme that will see Nuvaxovid becoming the latest vaccine to be administered in Ireland.

Among the attributes of this vaccine is that it can be used by people how may have had an allergy to the four other vaccines used to date.

A Department of Health statement said the recommendations were made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), who has endorsed these recommendations.

It said that following the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granting of conditional marketing authorisation for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid (also known as NVX-CoV2373), NIAC have recommended that this vaccine can be used in those aged 18 years of age and older. 

Minister Donnelly said: “I welcome this update to our booster vaccination programme, and I would like to sincerely thank all of the members of the NIAC for their continued work in support of Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme. 

“This is the fifth COVID-19 vaccine authorised for use in Ireland and is a welcome addition to our vaccination programme as it provides another option for adults who remain unvaccinated or partially vaccinated This particular vaccine, Nuvaxovid, is a spike protein-based vaccine, and is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved that is based on that used in existing vaccines with which we are very familiar including Hepatitis B and whooping cough. 

“The vaccine has been shown to be highly effective in preventing symptomatic, moderate and severe disease. We expect the vaccine to be available next month, and I would urge the small number of people who have yet to come forward for a primary course of a COVID-19 vaccine to do so. 

Report reveals impact of Covid-19 school closures on children's rights

“This vaccine will also be suitable for those individuals who could not avail of another COVID-19 vaccine because of a medical contra-indication e.g. allergic reaction. The vaccine is given in two doses with an interval of three weeks between doses.  

“The main purpose of vaccination is to prevent serious illness and death – COVID-19 vaccines continue to prove remarkably effective in this regard and so it is really important that anyone yet to receive any course of COVID-19 vaccine does so as soon as possible, including those aged 5 – 11 years who are eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine.

20 things you'll hear at every Irish wedding with restrictions gone

“The evidence also shows that those who have been boosted are less susceptible to infection and, if infected, are less infectious to others, compared with those who have not been boosted. If you are yet to receive your booster, please do so as soon as possible – it will protect you and those around you,” said the Minister.

The Department of Health and the HSE will now work roll out the vaccine.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media