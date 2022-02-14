Search

14 Feb 2022

Nothing romantic about the 12,000 Covid-19 St Valentine's Day cases

Concern grows as Louth Covid-19 incidence rate rises

Coronavirus Covid-19

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

14 Feb 2022 7:53 PM

The latest figures for Covid-19 show that there have been 12,765 new PCR positive Covid-19 cases over the St Valentine's  weekend

In addition, 10,209 positive antigen tests have been reported through the HSE website for a combined total of 22,974.

As of 8am on St Valentine's morning, there were 665 patients in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 67 are receiving treatment in ICU.

The Department of Health previously announced that they would no longer be announcing Covid-19 figures at the weekend.

Cases recorded over the weekend are now released on a Monday.

Seven people were in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise with the virus by 8pm on Sunday, February 13. None were critically ill.

Forgot to buy Valentine's Day flowers? A new study says it's not your fault!

The hospital had two vacant ICU beds and five available general beds on Sunday.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media