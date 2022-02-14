Nothing romantic about the 12,000 Covid-19 St Valentine's Day cases

Coronavirus Covid-19
The latest figures for Covid-19 show that there have been 12,765 new PCR positive Covid-19 cases over the St Valentine's weekend
In addition, 10,209 positive antigen tests have been reported through the HSE website for a combined total of 22,974.
As of 8am on St Valentine's morning, there were 665 patients in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 67 are receiving treatment in ICU.
The Department of Health previously announced that they would no longer be announcing Covid-19 figures at the weekend.
Cases recorded over the weekend are now released on a Monday.
Seven people were in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise with the virus by 8pm on Sunday, February 13. None were critically ill.
The hospital had two vacant ICU beds and five available general beds on Sunday.
