Testing to continue in Laois as Covid Test centres to be scaled back nationally

Following the reduction of Vaccination Centres which saw Laois retain the only Midland centre, the HSE now looks set to withdraw from any Covid Test centres specifically leased for the purpose.

The move will see many larger centres closing but the HSE has vowed to keep test centres operating in every county in the country.

In response to a query, the HSE said: “The prevalence and impact of COVID 19 has significantly reduced and we are adapting our Testing and Tracing Programme to respond to that.

Our large-scale testing facilities played a critical role in our response to COVID 19 and we want to again acknowledge the work and commitment of everyone involved over the last two years.”

A key part of this transition in our testing programme is a move to smaller testing centre sites for a transition period, ideally located in HSE-owned facilities, the HSE explained.

They stated that: “In many cases leases in the original centres are coming to an end, so that provides an opportunity to review the service at local level. We are working with the Testing Leads across the country to review the location of test centres.”

“We will continue to ensure that there is a test centre in each county for this transition period and we will maintain a seven day service across our testing sites,” they stated.

“We will ensure that any changes in the location of test centres are communicated clearly to local communities if and when they are agreed,” the HSE concluded.