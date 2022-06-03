Search

03 Jun 2022

Testing to continue in Laois as Covid Test centres to be scaled back nationally

coronavirus covid-19 laois portlaoise

Covid-19 test centre in Laois

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

03 Jun 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

Following the reduction of Vaccination Centres which saw Laois retain the only Midland centre,  the HSE now looks set to withdraw from any Covid Test centres specifically leased for the purpose. 

The move will see many larger centres closing but the HSE has vowed to keep test centres operating in every county in the country. 

In response to a query, the HSE said:  “The prevalence and impact of COVID 19 has significantly reduced and we are adapting our Testing and Tracing Programme to respond to that.

Our large-scale testing facilities played a critical role in our response to COVID 19 and we want to again acknowledge the work and commitment of everyone involved over the last two years.”

A key part of this transition in our testing programme is a move to smaller testing centre sites for a transition period, ideally located in HSE-owned facilities, the HSE explained. 

They stated that: “In many cases leases in the original centres are coming to an end, so that provides an opportunity to review the service at local level. We are working with the Testing Leads across the country to review the location of test centres.”

“We will continue to ensure that there is a test centre in each county for this transition period and we will maintain a seven day service across our testing sites,” they stated. 

“We will ensure that any changes in the location of test centres are communicated clearly to local communities if and when they are agreed,” the HSE concluded. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media