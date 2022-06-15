Laois Offaly Gardai warn of men impersonating officers

Laois Offaly Gardai are urging people to be vigilant after two men called to homes impersonating officers.

The incident was reported to Gardai in Offaly who said: “Gardai at Edenderry Garda Station have been made aware that two men have been impersonating Gardai and calling to houses in the area. These men are asking the occupants if they have been victims of crime recently and could they look around inside their house.”

“While we do have Detectives that do not wear a Garda uniform, they will carry their Garda badge on them,” Gardai explained.

“If you receive a call to your house from persons purporting to be Gardai, always ask to see their badge and ask them which Garda Station they are from. Ask these people to wait outside and lock your door while you phone the Garda Station to confirm their identity,” they advised.

They are urging anyone who may have received a suspicious call recently to please contact Edenderry Gardai on 046-9731290