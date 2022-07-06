Investigation launched as shots fired in midland town

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a midland town last night.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discharge of a firearm in Clara, Co Offaly on Tuesday, July 5.
They said: “At approximately 11:30pm last night, Gardaí received reports that a number of shots had been fired at a property in Oakview, Clara, Co Offaly. No injuries were reported during the incident.”
Gardaí said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
They are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
