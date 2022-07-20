Laois Offaly Gardai issue warning about Scam texts

Laois Offaly Gardai have issued a fresh warning about a Covid related scam text message.
They stated that: “An Garda Síochána have been made aware of a scam text message which is doing the rounds at the moment in relation to Covid-19 and being a potential close contact. These scam messages usually contain a link to order tests.”
Gardai warned people who receive these messages not to click the attached link.
“The HSE will never text or call individuals requesting personal information and they will never request payment for a Covid-19 antigen test,” Gardai explained.
“Never disclose your private information over the phone or via text message. If you have fallen victim to this scam then you should report the matter to your financial institution and alert Gardaí also,” they advised.
Gardai urged people to make contact with vulnerable friends and family and make them aware of these scam text messages.
