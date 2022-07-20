Search

20 Jul 2022

Laois Offaly Gardai issue warning about Scam texts

Laois Offaly Gardai issue warning about Scam texts

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

20 Jul 2022 10:43 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Offaly Gardai have issued a fresh warning about a Covid related scam text message.

They stated that: “An Garda Síochána have been made aware of a scam text message which is doing the rounds at the moment in relation to Covid-19 and being a potential close contact. These scam messages usually contain a link to order tests.” 

Gardai warned people who receive these messages not to click the attached link. 

“The HSE will never text or call individuals requesting personal information and they will never request payment for a Covid-19 antigen test,” Gardai explained. 

“Never disclose your private information over the phone or via text message. If you have fallen victim to this scam then you should report the matter to your financial institution and alert Gardaí also,” they advised.  

Gardai urged people to make contact with vulnerable friends and family and make them aware of these scam text messages.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media