Motorist detected at 194kph on Laois road

Pic Credit: Laois Offaly Gardai
A motorist was arrested after being caught driving at 194kph in Laois today.
The driver was arrested by Laois Roads Policing Unit on the M7 Motorway which has a 120kph limit.
Gardai said the motorist has since been charged and will now have to appear before Portlaoise District Court.
