Three arrested as armed Gardai recover stolen property in Laois

Pic: Laois Offaly Gardai
A large amount of stolen property was recovered and three men were arrested by Portlaoise Detective unit in Laois last night.
The property was recovered when the Garda Armed Support Unit stopped a van on the eastbound lane of M7 motorway at Ballydavis in Portlaoise between Junction 16 and 17.
“A large amount of stolen property was recovered that included a quad, a chain saw, a strimmer and a trailer containing a power washer was being towed which are also suspected to have been stolen. The owner has been identified for all property recovered,” Gardai said.
They arrested three males, all aged in their 30s, at the scene. The suspects were brought to Portlaoise and Kildare Garda Stations.
They are being detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardai said the operation took place under the Winter Phase of Operation Thor.
