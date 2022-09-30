Three due in court over property recovered in Laois on Thursday

Naas courthouse
Three men are due to appear in court this morning in connection with the recovery of a large amount of property in Laois yesterday.
Armed Gardai arrested the three men on the motorway near Portlaoise as part of Operation Thor in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Gardai recovered a large amount of suspected stolen property during the operation. The three men were detained at garda stations in Laois and Kildare.
All three men, who are all aged in their 30s, have been charged and are due to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court at 10.30am this morning.
