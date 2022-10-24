BREAKING: Gardai appeal after man seriously injured in assault in Laois

An appeal has been issued after a man was attacked and seriously injured by a group in Laois on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the assault of a male on Coote Street, Portlaoise in the early hours of Sunday morning October 23.

At approximately 1.20am on Sunday morning a male aged in his 40s was walking on Coote Street when he was approached by a group of four people and assaulted.

The man was seriously injured during the incident. He is currently being treated for his injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening, in St. James’ Hospital, Dublin. Gardai say no arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Coote Street between 1.20am and 1.30am on Sunday morning, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.